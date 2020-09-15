Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Buys New Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,706 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $215,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 10,369 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,486 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $3.85 on Tuesday, hitting $117.31. The stock had a trading volume of 197,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,562,950. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $123.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $128.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.87.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,858.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,148 shares of company stock worth $21,899,420 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.