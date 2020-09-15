Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Decreases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 179.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 825.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 52.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 59.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $70,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $325,600 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.71. The company had a trading volume of 62,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818,628. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

