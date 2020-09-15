Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lowered its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 423.1% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 80.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.17.

NASDAQ TROW traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,786. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.06. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $142.51.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $13,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 366,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,221,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.05, for a total value of $486,675.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,048,400. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

