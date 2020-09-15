Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,703 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 31.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 282,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,914,000 after buying an additional 67,577 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 307,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $189,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 11.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 301,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,641,000 after purchasing an additional 29,901 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Cfra upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,004,593.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,573,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.33. The company had a trading volume of 73,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,039,964. The stock has a market cap of $143.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.45. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

