Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $482,000 Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,468 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 208,504 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 110.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,322 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 27,041 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

COP stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.79. The stock had a trading volume of 106,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,641,881. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.65.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

