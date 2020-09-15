Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $762,000 Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 224.9% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 113,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 78,727 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 595,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,374,000 after buying an additional 193,778 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,343,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,177,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,067,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $28.76. The company had a trading volume of 89,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,483,645. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.15 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $31.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, June 20th. DA Davidson downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

