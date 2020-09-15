Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Invests $147,000 in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,255 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 1,028.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 20.7% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 377.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SAND traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.55. 46,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,582,707. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAND. National Bank Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.60 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.39.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

