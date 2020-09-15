Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Invests $204,000 in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 28,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on C. Standpoint Research cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.58.

C stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,700,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,922,998. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.80. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $100.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.75.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

