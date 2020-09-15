Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Invests $206,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 179,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,536 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,054. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.56. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $250.42.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

