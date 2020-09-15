Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Invests $316,000 in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,062,136,000. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $679,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,966,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,784,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,440,000. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CARR traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.92. 54,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,264,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

