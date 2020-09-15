Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $7,995,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 309.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 499.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,130,000 after buying an additional 36,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.83. The company had a trading volume of 757,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,044,225. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.32. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.