Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Makes New $247,000 Investment in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 26,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 18.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 7,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEM stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $67.65. 234,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,710,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.36. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.63 and its 200 day moving average is $58.94.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 36.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $671,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $196,870.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,286 shares in the company, valued at $987,322.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,958 shares of company stock worth $4,226,041 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

