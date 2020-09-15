Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Purchases New Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 23 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NVR traded down $53.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4,088.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,394. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,043.01 and a 12-month high of $4,318.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4,030.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,352.28.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $42.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $42.00 by $0.50. NVR had a return on equity of 33.66% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. On average, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 219.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,650.00.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total value of $7,936,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,135 shares in the company, valued at $12,226,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

