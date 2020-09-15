Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 524 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $466,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 199.8% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $104.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,795. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

