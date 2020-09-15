Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Trims Holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of O. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Realty Income by 5.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 43,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 845,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,155,000 after acquiring an additional 47,897 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 66,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 91,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on O shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.23.

O stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.34. The stock had a trading volume of 44,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.81. Realty Income Corp has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 30.30%. The business had revenue of $414.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a sep 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2335 per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.34%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

