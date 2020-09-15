Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,001,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,590 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9,134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,970,000 after purchasing an additional 617,521 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,053,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,580,000 after purchasing an additional 607,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,593,000.

Shares of VB traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,223. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $170.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.04.

