Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Trims Stock Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lessened its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,961 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 15.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 135,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 17,943 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 12.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,639,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,845,000 after buying an additional 829,748 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 13.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 65,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $19,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.79. 629,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,595,073. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.17. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Compass Point lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $6,822,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 2,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,633.14. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,587.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

