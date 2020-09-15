Gas Market Capitalization Tops $18.03 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Gas token can currently be bought for about $1.78 or 0.00016405 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Gas has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. Gas has a market capitalization of $18.03 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00048993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00265096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00108554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.87 or 0.01519610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000269 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00195201 BTC.

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gas is neo.org.

Gas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

