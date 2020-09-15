General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in General Mills by 150.5% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $173,488.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,131.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $2,847,481.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,946,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,384 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.35. 27,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,279,363. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.61.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

