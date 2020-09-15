GINcoin (GIN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.00

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 15th. One GINcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, GINcoin has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. GINcoin has a total market capitalization of $8,858.28 and approximately $3.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,756.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $364.17 or 0.03385680 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $234.17 or 0.02177095 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00454091 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.30 or 0.00830228 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000479 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00010723 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.26 or 0.00569526 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00048239 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

GINcoin Coin Profile

GIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto. GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io.

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

