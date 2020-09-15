Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

GBLI opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $345.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.76. Global Indemnity has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $34.65.

Get Global Indemnity alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Global Indemnity from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

In other news, Director Saul A. Fox acquired 620,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $14,191,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul A. Fox acquired 163,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.37 per share, for a total transaction of $3,810,688.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 783,159 shares of company stock worth $18,005,150 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Company Profile

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.