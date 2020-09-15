Global Social Chain Price Hits $0.0042 on Top Exchanges (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Global Social Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Indodax, Rfinex and HADAX. Over the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $53,467.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Global Social Chain launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 565,406,603 tokens. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Global Social Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HADAX, Indodax and Rfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

