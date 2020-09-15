Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Short Interest Update

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the August 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:POTX opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $24.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01.

