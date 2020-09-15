Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the August 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 251.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 54,160 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 36,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF stock opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.50. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $24.87.

