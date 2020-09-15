Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) PT Raised to C$8.25

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Golden Star Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

TSE:GSC opened at C$6.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.27 million and a PE ratio of -14.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Golden Star Resources has a 12 month low of C$2.56 and a 12 month high of C$6.89.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$118.73 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Golden Star Resources will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

