Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 495.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.05. 119,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,780,084. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.68. The company has a market cap of $69.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.42. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

