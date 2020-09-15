Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 726 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,801,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,805,000 after acquiring an additional 29,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,790,000 after buying an additional 26,141 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,563,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,683,000 after buying an additional 17,274 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 740.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,264,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,849 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,244,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,350,000 after purchasing an additional 48,769 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 2,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $1,047,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 7,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.19, for a total value of $2,839,998.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,316 shares of company stock worth $46,594,823. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.40.

Shares of IDXX traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $369.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,765. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.81. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $407.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $380.47 and its 200 day moving average is $309.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.98 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 241.52% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

