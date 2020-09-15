Griffin Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 14,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $593,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP increased its position in NextEra Energy by 14.2% during the second quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 26,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.44.

NYSE NEE traded up $14.61 on Tuesday, reaching $296.53. The stock had a trading volume of 96,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,005. The stock has a market cap of $138.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.20. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $291.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $280.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 41,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.59, for a total transaction of $11,469,080.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total transaction of $563,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,331 shares of company stock worth $14,782,720 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

