Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $242,000 Position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 28.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGEN. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 70.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 753.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SGEN shares. Piper Sandler cut Seattle Genetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $174.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Seattle Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.37.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total transaction of $4,984,877.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total value of $71,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,686 shares of company stock valued at $30,481,004 over the last three months. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGEN traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $171.76. 15,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.75 and a beta of 1.26. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.74 and a 52 week high of $187.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.87.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

