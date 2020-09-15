Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,335 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,451 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 62,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 4,709 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

VZ traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.80. The company had a trading volume of 301,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,366,627. The company has a market cap of $249.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.89 and a 200-day moving average of $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

