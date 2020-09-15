Griffin Asset Management Inc. Invests $225,000 in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,771,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,157,000 after buying an additional 484,589 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 122.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,679,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,848,000 after buying an additional 3,127,251 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 13.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,177,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,077,000 after buying an additional 365,225 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 16.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,638,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,906,000 after buying an additional 235,661 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,258,000 after buying an additional 37,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $194.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.40. 5,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,543. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.53. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of -118.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 0.96. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $199.50.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $430.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.86 million. Analysts expect that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

