Griffin Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . during the second quarter valued at $56,000. 4.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of THMO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,492. ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $14.18. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average is $5.37.

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.03). ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . had a negative net margin of 154.77% and a negative return on equity of 427.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc .

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for cell-based therapies in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development and Device. It offers AutoXpress System, an automated system for the isolation, collection and storage of hematopoietic stem cell concentrates derived from cord blood and peripheral blood; Point-of CareXpress System for the rapid, automated processing of autologous peripheral blood or bone marrow aspirate derived stem cells; CAR-TXpress System that addresses the critical unmet need for chemistry, manufacturing and controls improvement of the emerging CAR-T therapies for cancer patients; BioArchive Cryopreservation System, an automated, robotic, liquid nitrogen controlled-rate-freezing and cryogenic storage system for stem cell samples and clinical products; and manual disposables.

