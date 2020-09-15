Griffin Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 162.3% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $44.70. 352,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,624,635. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.24. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

