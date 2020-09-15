Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 204 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 281.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.15. 10,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,202. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.81. The firm has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $192.58.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.36.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

