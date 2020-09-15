Griffin Asset Management Inc. Takes $203,000 Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,615,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,353 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,472,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,962,000 after buying an additional 961,095 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,582,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,137,000 after buying an additional 647,139 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 52.0% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,635,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,724,000 after buying an additional 6,714,645 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Citigroup by 4.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,670,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,909,000 after buying an additional 650,874 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.33. 2,314,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,922,998. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.80. The company has a market cap of $100.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.75. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

Several research firms have weighed in on C. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.58.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

