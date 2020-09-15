Griffin Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 219,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,173.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VHT traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.98. The stock had a trading volume of 71 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,031. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.31. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $138.11 and a 12 month high of $210.16.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

