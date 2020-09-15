GRUPO BIMBO SAB/S (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Short Interest Update

GRUPO BIMBO SAB/S (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of BMBOY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352 shares, compared to its average volume of 981. GRUPO BIMBO SAB/S has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $8.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.69.

GRUPO BIMBO SAB/S Company Profile

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, confectionery products, pastries, and other products.

