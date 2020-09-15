Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 678.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,347. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -322.91 and a beta of 1.21. Guidewire Software Inc has a 52 week low of $71.64 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $243.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.91 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 725 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $77,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,956 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $315,819.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,407 shares in the company, valued at $577,683.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,757,440. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GWRE. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.75.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.