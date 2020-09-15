Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. UBS Group lowered Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. AltaCorp Capital raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Halliburton from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. HSBC upped their price target on Halliburton from $9.50 to $13.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Halliburton from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get Halliburton alerts:

NYSE HAL opened at $14.52 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average of $12.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.62.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,322,683 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $433,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,567,949 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $318,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,616 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,692,943 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $348,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,025 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 14.7% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,497,387 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $106,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,658,075 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $93,373,000 after purchasing an additional 224,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.