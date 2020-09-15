Head-To-Head Contrast: Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) & The Hong Kong and China Gas (NASDAQ:HOKCY)

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) and The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Berry Petroleum and The Hong Kong and China Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry Petroleum 0 8 1 0 2.11 The Hong Kong and China Gas 2 0 0 0 1.00

Berry Petroleum presently has a consensus target price of $8.07, suggesting a potential upside of 111.29%. Given Berry Petroleum’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Berry Petroleum is more favorable than The Hong Kong and China Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Berry Petroleum and The Hong Kong and China Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry Petroleum -19.63% 9.83% 5.48% The Hong Kong and China Gas N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.2% of Berry Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of The Hong Kong and China Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Berry Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Berry Petroleum has a beta of 2.7, indicating that its stock price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Hong Kong and China Gas has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Berry Petroleum and The Hong Kong and China Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry Petroleum $559.41 million 0.55 $43.54 million $1.35 2.83 The Hong Kong and China Gas $5.19 billion 4.87 $901.41 million N/A N/A

The Hong Kong and China Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Berry Petroleum.

Summary

Berry Petroleum beats The Hong Kong and China Gas on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

About The Hong Kong and China Gas

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and Aviation fuel facilities. The company operates a pipeline network of 3,600 km gas pipes severing approximately 1.9 million customers. It also provides network connectivity, and data center and cloud computing services; and engages in the software development, solution implementation, and systems integration activities. In addition, the company offers consultancy and engineering contractor services, including utilities installation, infrastructure construction, and civil and building services engineering for public and private projects; and designs and manufactures gas meters and metering systems. Further, it is involved in water production and distribution, wastewater treatment, industrial wastewater treatment, water reuse, network construction, and purified water businesses serving 1.2 million customers through a pipeline network of approximately 7,000 km. Additionally, the company manufactures polyethylene piping and fittings; and engages in the customers center, café, restaurant, retail sale, automatic meter reading system development, laboratory testing, payment gateway and related, project management, landfill gas project, financing, logistics, oil, research and development, property development, and securities investment activities. The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong.

