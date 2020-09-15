Head to Head Contrast: The Western Union (NYSE:WU) vs. Limelight Networks (NYSE:LLNW)

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) and The Western Union (NYSE:WU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

79.1% of Limelight Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Limelight Networks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of The Western Union shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Limelight Networks has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Western Union has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Limelight Networks and The Western Union, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limelight Networks 0 1 6 0 2.86 The Western Union 6 8 3 0 1.82

Limelight Networks presently has a consensus target price of $7.93, suggesting a potential upside of 49.40%. The Western Union has a consensus target price of $22.88, suggesting a potential upside of 1.38%. Given Limelight Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Limelight Networks is more favorable than The Western Union.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Limelight Networks and The Western Union’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limelight Networks $200.63 million 3.23 -$16.04 million ($0.14) -37.93 The Western Union $5.29 billion 1.75 $1.06 billion $1.73 13.05

The Western Union has higher revenue and earnings than Limelight Networks. Limelight Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Western Union, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Limelight Networks and The Western Union’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limelight Networks -3.21% -4.42% -3.42% The Western Union 12.38% -1,029.12% 8.39%

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives. It operates edge services platform that provides content delivery services, video content management services, performance services for Website and Web application acceleration and security, professional services, cloud storage, and edge computing services, as well as sells equipment. The company also offers professional services and other infrastructure services, such as transit and rack space services. It serves media companies operating in the television, music, radio, newspaper, magazine, movie, gaming, software, and social media industries, as well as enterprises, technology companies, and government entities conducting business online. Limelight Networks, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices. The Business Solutions segment provides payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises, other organizations, and individuals; and foreign currency forward and option contracts. The company also facilitates bill payments from consumers to businesses and other organizations, as well as offers money order and other services. It serves primarily through a network of agents. The Western Union Company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.