Head-To-Head Review: Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) vs. Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) and Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Etsy and Accolade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Etsy 13.78% 35.91% 9.81% Accolade N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Etsy and Accolade, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Etsy 1 0 17 0 2.89 Accolade 0 2 6 0 2.75

Etsy currently has a consensus target price of $128.48, indicating a potential upside of 14.15%. Accolade has a consensus target price of $39.38, indicating a potential upside of 16.32%. Given Accolade’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Accolade is more favorable than Etsy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Etsy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Etsy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Etsy and Accolade’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Etsy $818.38 million 16.41 $95.89 million $0.76 148.09 Accolade N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Etsy has higher revenue and earnings than Accolade.

Summary

Etsy beats Accolade on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc. operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses. The company offers approximately 50 million items across approximately 50 retail categories to buyers. It also provides various seller services, including Etsy payments, a payment processing service; promoted listings, an on-site advertising service that allows sellers to pay for prominent placement of their listings in search results; shipping labels, which allows sellers in the United States and Canada to purchase discounted shipping labels; and pattern, a service that allows sellers to build custom Websites, as well as offers seller tools and education resources to manage the administrative side of their businesses. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc. develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. It offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists. The company's customers are primarily employers who provide their employees and their employees' families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. Accolade, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

