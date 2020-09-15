Head-To-Head Review: Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) vs. Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE)

Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Genetic Technologies has a beta of 2.68, suggesting that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gilead Sciences has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Genetic Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of Gilead Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Gilead Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Genetic Technologies and Gilead Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genetic Technologies N/A N/A N/A Gilead Sciences -1.16% 33.59% 11.89%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genetic Technologies and Gilead Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genetic Technologies $10,000.00 5,175.34 -$4.09 million N/A N/A Gilead Sciences $22.45 billion 3.70 $5.39 billion $6.14 10.80

Gilead Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Genetic Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Genetic Technologies and Gilead Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genetic Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Gilead Sciences 2 16 9 0 2.26

Gilead Sciences has a consensus price target of $78.62, suggesting a potential upside of 18.50%. Given Gilead Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gilead Sciences is more favorable than Genetic Technologies.

Summary

Gilead Sciences beats Genetic Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage the women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons. The company has a research and service agreement with The University of Melbourne for the development and enhancement of the BREVAGenplus breast cancer risk assessment test, as well as a strategic alliance with Blockchain Global Limited. Genetic Technologies Limited was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases. It also provides Yescarta, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy for adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma; Zydelig, a kinase inhibitor; Letairis, an oral formulation of an endothelin receptor antagonist for pulmonary arterial hypertension; Ranexa, a tablet to treat chronic angina; and AmBisome, an antifungal agent to treat serious invasive fungal infections. In addition, the company offers its products under the name Cayston, Emtriva, Hepsera, Sovaldi, and Tybost. Further, it develops product candidates for the treatment of HIV/AIDS and liver diseases, hematology/oncology, inflammation/respiratory diseases, and others. The company markets its products through its commercial teams; and in conjunction with third-party distributors and corporate partners. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Janssen Sciences Ireland UC; Japan Tobacco Inc.; Galapagos NV; Scholar Rock Holding Corporation; Tango Therapeutics; National Cancer Institute; Pfizer, Inc.; Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.; Gadeta B.V.; HiFiBiO Therapeutics; Agenus Inc.; HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.; Goldfinch Bio, Inc.; and insitro Inc. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

