Head-To-Head Review: Research Solutions (OTCMKTS:RSSS) and QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI)

QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) and Research Solutions (OTCMKTS:RSSS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get QuoteMedia alerts:

QuoteMedia has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Research Solutions has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares QuoteMedia and Research Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuoteMedia N/A N/A N/A Research Solutions -2.88% -37.24% -10.08%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QuoteMedia and Research Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuoteMedia $11.79 million 0.70 $560,000.00 N/A N/A Research Solutions $28.79 million 2.25 -$960,000.00 N/A N/A

QuoteMedia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Research Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for QuoteMedia and Research Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuoteMedia 0 0 1 0 3.00 Research Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

QuoteMedia currently has a consensus price target of $0.18, suggesting a potential upside of 96.51%. Given QuoteMedia’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe QuoteMedia is more favorable than Research Solutions.

Summary

QuoteMedia beats Research Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia, Inc. provides financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet. The company also offers market information and services, including streaming stock market data feeds, research and analysis information, content applications, portfolio management systems, software products, corporate investor relations provisioning, news services, wireless applications, and custom development. In addition, its data feed coverage includes equities, options, futures, commodities, currencies, mutual funds, and indices. Further, the company provides financial data delivery application products and components comprising quote modules, charts, market movers, news, watch lists, tickers, market summaries, option chains, SEC filings, investor relations solutions, component fundamentals, and others. Additionally, it offers Quotestream, a Web-delivered embedded application, which provides real-time, tick-by-tick, and streaming market quotes and research information; and Quotestream Mobile that allows users to access financial data, news, and charting in real time or delayed modes from various handheld devices. The company also provides Quotestream Professional, which offers market coverage, data, customizable screens, charting, technical analysis, news, and research data primarily to financial services professionals and their support personnel; Web Portfolio Manager that allows users to track their holdings, conduct research, and analyze performance for stocks, mutual funds, and indices listed on exchanges; and Quotestream Connect that delivers real time data feeds to individual users to power third party applications. QuoteMedia, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to speed up research and development activities with single sourced access and management of content and data used in the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Encino, California.

Receive News & Ratings for QuoteMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuoteMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.