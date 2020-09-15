Head-To-Head Survey: CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) & FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) and CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

FirstEnergy pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. FirstEnergy pays out 60.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FirstEnergy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. FirstEnergy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FirstEnergy and CENTRAIS ELETRI/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstEnergy $11.04 billion 1.46 $912.00 million $2.58 11.55 CENTRAIS ELETRI/S $6.74 billion 1.29 $2.71 billion N/A N/A

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FirstEnergy.

Risk & Volatility

FirstEnergy has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for FirstEnergy and CENTRAIS ELETRI/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstEnergy 0 8 7 0 2.47 CENTRAIS ELETRI/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

FirstEnergy presently has a consensus target price of $42.03, suggesting a potential upside of 41.05%. Given FirstEnergy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe FirstEnergy is more favorable than CENTRAIS ELETRI/S.

Profitability

This table compares FirstEnergy and CENTRAIS ELETRI/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstEnergy 6.10% 19.31% 3.24% CENTRAIS ELETRI/S 48.08% 11.82% 4.64%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.7% of FirstEnergy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of FirstEnergy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FirstEnergy beats CENTRAIS ELETRI/S on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities. The company also provides energy-related products and services to retail and wholesale customers. It operates 24,506 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 277,284 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 164,611,989 kilovolt-amperes. The company serves approximately six million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. FirstEnergy Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

About CENTRAIS ELETRI/S

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 42,350 Megawatts (MW); 112 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,646 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW. The company also operates 71,684 kilometers of transmission lines and 6 power distributors that serve approximately 4.4 million consumers. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás was founded in 1962 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

