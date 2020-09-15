Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Heartland Express from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Heartland Express from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Heartland Express stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.51. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.87.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust sold 489,130 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $9,792,382.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 681,124 shares in the company, valued at $13,636,102.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael J. Gerdin sold 3,260,870 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $65,282,617.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 681,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,636,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLD. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 964,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,908,000 after buying an additional 20,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,632,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,341,000 after buying an additional 109,522 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

