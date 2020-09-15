Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Purchased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 37.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth $114,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 81.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 205.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on HELE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. CL King upped their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Helen of Troy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE traded up $2.18 on Tuesday, reaching $200.82. 1,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.94. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $104.01 and a fifty-two week high of $213.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.08 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian Grass sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $888,118.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,864.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 3,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.73, for a total transaction of $675,811.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,852,528.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,072,473 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.