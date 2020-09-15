Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.80.

HRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Herc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BofA Securities raised shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Herc by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,721,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,136,000 after buying an additional 180,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Herc by 21.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,398,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,081,000 after acquiring an additional 415,688 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 4.9% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,453,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,655,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Herc by 1.8% in the first quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 672,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after purchasing an additional 11,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Herc in the second quarter valued at about $15,744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRI opened at $40.64 on Thursday. Herc has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $50.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.98.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.47 million. Herc had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Herc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

