Herman Miller (MLHR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $475.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.47 million. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Shares of MLHR stock opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.17 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.79. Herman Miller has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87.

In other news, Director Michael A. Volkema purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $536,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MLHR. BidaskClub upgraded Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Herman Miller in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti raised Herman Miller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

