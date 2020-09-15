Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.93.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hershey from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of HSY stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $145.30. 3,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,362. Hershey has a 12-month low of $109.88 and a 12-month high of $161.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.27.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hershey will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DC Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 7.7% during the first quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $2,518,000. Finally, AXA grew its position in Hershey by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 136,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,112,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.